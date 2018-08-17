Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Severn Bancorp (SVBI) Share Price

Headlines about Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI) have trended positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Severn Bancorp earned a media sentiment score of 0.39 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the bank an impact score of 46.9899370535031 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NASDAQ SVBI remained flat at $$8.75 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,559. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $110.39 million, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.59. Severn Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $8.95.

Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.12 million for the quarter. Severn Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 11.00%.

Severn Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Severn Savings Bank, FSB that provides a range of personal and commercial banking products and services in Maryland, Delaware, and Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

