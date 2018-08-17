Popular Inc (BPOP) Stake Lowered by Boston Partners

Boston Partners reduced its position in shares of Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 29.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,690 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 79,870 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.19% of Popular worth $8,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Popular during the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Popular during the 2nd quarter worth $176,000. Timber Hill LLC bought a new stake in shares of Popular during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Popular during the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Popular during the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Popular alerts:

NASDAQ BPOP opened at $50.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.09. Popular Inc has a 52-week low of $32.04 and a 52-week high of $51.87.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $648.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.70 million. Popular had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 5.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Popular Inc will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Popular from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Popular in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Popular from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.61.

In other Popular news, CEO Ignacio Alvarez sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $301,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard L. Carrion sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $10,032,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 350,156 shares of company stock valued at $17,547,056 over the last three months. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services primarily to institutional and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.