PonziCoin (PONZI) Price Hits $0.0293 on Exchanges

PonziCoin (CURRENCY:PONZI) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. One PonziCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0293 or 0.00000452 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, PonziCoin has traded flat against the dollar. PonziCoin has a market cap of $25,198.00 and $7.00 worth of PonziCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004912 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003483 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015483 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000334 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00279453 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00157209 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 48.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000232 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00012285 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 41.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00031719 BTC.

PonziCoin Profile

PonziCoin’s total supply is 861,099 coins.

PonziCoin Coin Trading

PonziCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PonziCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PonziCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PonziCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

