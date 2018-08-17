Points International Ltd. (PTS) Director David Bruce Croxon Sells 12,700 Shares

Points International Ltd. (TSE:PTS) (NASDAQ:PCOM) Director David Bruce Croxon sold 12,700 shares of Points International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.19, for a total transaction of C$205,613.00.

TSE:PTS opened at C$21.11 on Friday. Points International Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$10.08 and a 1 year high of C$24.32.

Points International Company Profile

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

