Plus500 Ltd (PLUS) Insider Michael (Mark) Charles Fairbairn Sells 7,500 Shares

Plus500 Ltd (LON:PLUS) insider Michael (Mark) Charles Fairbairn sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,803 ($23.00), for a total transaction of £135,225 ($172,502.87).

Plus500 stock opened at GBX 1,828 ($23.32) on Friday. Plus500 Ltd has a 52 week low of GBX 414.79 ($5.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,324 ($16.89).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd.

PLUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Liberum Capital raised their price objective on shares of Plus500 from GBX 2,491 ($31.78) to GBX 2,800 ($35.72) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Plus500 from GBX 1,880 ($23.98) to GBX 2,690 ($34.32) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online trading platform for retail customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). Its platform allows its customers to trade CFDs over approximately 2,100 financial instruments, such as equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 31 languages.

