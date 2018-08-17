Platform Specialty Products Corp (PAH) Receives $13.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Platform Specialty Products Corp (NYSE:PAH) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.25.
PAH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Platform Specialty Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Platform Specialty Products from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Platform Specialty Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd.
Platform Specialty Products stock opened at $12.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 3.17. Platform Specialty Products has a 12-month low of $9.09 and a 12-month high of $12.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.62.
In other Platform Specialty Products news, Director Ian G. H. Ashken acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.08 per share, for a total transaction of $120,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin E. Franklin acquired 260,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.01 per share, for a total transaction of $3,122,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 10,275,137 shares of company stock worth $124,304,996 over the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Platform Specialty Products by 17.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,966,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $359,215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533,865 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Platform Specialty Products by 8.1% in the first quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,897,653 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $172,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,154 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Platform Specialty Products by 7.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,180,433 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $176,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,550 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Platform Specialty Products by 19.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,899,218 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $172,827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398,849 shares during the period. Finally, Slate Path Capital LP acquired a new position in Platform Specialty Products in the first quarter valued at $50,798,000.
About Platform Specialty Products
Platform Specialty Products Corporation produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance Solutions and Agricultural Solutions. The Performance Solutions segment offers a range of specialty chemicals, such as surface and coating materials, functional conversion coatings, electronic assembly materials, water-based hydraulic control fluids, and photopolymers.
