Platform Specialty Products Corp (PAH) Receives $13.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Platform Specialty Products Corp (NYSE:PAH) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.25.

PAH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Platform Specialty Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Platform Specialty Products from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Platform Specialty Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd.

Get Platform Specialty Products alerts:

Platform Specialty Products stock opened at $12.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 3.17. Platform Specialty Products has a 12-month low of $9.09 and a 12-month high of $12.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Platform Specialty Products (NYSE:PAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.27 million. Platform Specialty Products had a negative net margin of 4.08% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Platform Specialty Products will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Platform Specialty Products news, Director Ian G. H. Ashken acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.08 per share, for a total transaction of $120,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin E. Franklin acquired 260,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.01 per share, for a total transaction of $3,122,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 10,275,137 shares of company stock worth $124,304,996 over the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Platform Specialty Products by 17.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,966,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $359,215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533,865 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Platform Specialty Products by 8.1% in the first quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,897,653 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $172,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,154 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Platform Specialty Products by 7.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,180,433 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $176,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,550 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Platform Specialty Products by 19.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,899,218 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $172,827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398,849 shares during the period. Finally, Slate Path Capital LP acquired a new position in Platform Specialty Products in the first quarter valued at $50,798,000.

About Platform Specialty Products

Platform Specialty Products Corporation produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance Solutions and Agricultural Solutions. The Performance Solutions segment offers a range of specialty chemicals, such as surface and coating materials, functional conversion coatings, electronic assembly materials, water-based hydraulic control fluids, and photopolymers.

See Also: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Platform Specialty Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Platform Specialty Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.