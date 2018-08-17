Planet Fitness Inc (PLNT) Holdings Cut by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Planet Fitness during the first quarter worth $214,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the first quarter worth $235,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the first quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the first quarter worth $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on PLNT shares. TheStreet upgraded Planet Fitness from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson set a $45.00 target price on Planet Fitness and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.58.

In related news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 82,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $4,123,854.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last quarter, insiders sold 520,660 shares of company stock worth $24,378,891. 16.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Planet Fitness stock opened at $51.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.44, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.52. Planet Fitness Inc has a 12-month low of $23.49 and a 12-month high of $53.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.61.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $140.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.99 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 82.89% and a net margin of 11.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Planet Fitness Inc will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

