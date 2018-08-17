Piper Jaffray Companies Weighs in on Shake Shack Inc’s Q3 2018 Earnings (SHAK)

Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) – Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Shake Shack in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.12. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Shake Shack’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $116.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.70 million. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 0.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Longbow Research cut Shake Shack from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.96 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Shake Shack from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Shake Shack from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Shake Shack from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of NYSE:SHAK opened at $57.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.53, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.26. Shake Shack has a 52-week low of $30.12 and a 52-week high of $70.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Shake Shack by 2,263.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 48,089 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Shake Shack by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 18,053 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Shake Shack during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Shake Shack by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,130,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,344,000 after purchasing an additional 207,141 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Shake Shack during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $350,000. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $4,452,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,074.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Equity Group L.P. Select sold 130,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total value of $8,212,505.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 762,696 shares of company stock worth $48,334,320 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 30.18% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 27, 2017, it had 159 Shacks, including 90 domestic company-operated Shacks, 10 domestic licensed Shacks, and 59 international licensed Shacks.

