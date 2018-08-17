Piper Jaffray Companies Weighs in on Campbell Soup’s Q1 2019 Earnings (CPB)

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) – Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Campbell Soup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst M. Lavery now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.87. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Sell” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Campbell Soup’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.69 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Gabelli reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $40.93.

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $42.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.28. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $32.63 and a 1 year high of $54.37.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 18th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 13th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 12th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.05%.

In related news, Director Maria Teresa Hilado purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.22 per share, with a total value of $66,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,842.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the first quarter valued at approximately $463,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 104.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after acquiring an additional 40,218 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 619,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Campbell Soup during the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 49.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacturing and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages; Global Biscuits and Snacks; and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

