Piper Jaffray Companies Initiates Coverage on Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (SBPH)

Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($1.82) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.65) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($2.28) EPS.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $32.00 price target on shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.00.

NASDAQ SBPH traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.71. The stock had a trading volume of 350 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,125. The company has a market cap of $158.62 million, a P/E ratio of -6.35 and a beta of -0.12. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $10.81 and a one year high of $18.93.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.22. research analysts predict that Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Martin J. Driscoll purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.02 per share, with a total value of $48,080.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBPH. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $676,000. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the first quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 165,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL raised its stake in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 832,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,800,000 after acquiring an additional 8,773 shares in the last quarter. 29.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics using small molecule nucleic acid hybrid (SMNH) chemistry platform. The company's lead SMNH product candidate is inarigivir soproxil, for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV).

