Pinnacle Entertainment (PNK) Rating Reiterated by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reiterated their hold rating on shares of Pinnacle Entertainment (NASDAQ:PNK) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pinnacle Entertainment from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pinnacle Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinnacle Entertainment from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.00.

NASDAQ:PNK traded up $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $33.69. The stock had a trading volume of 16,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,796. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -13.62. Pinnacle Entertainment has a 12-month low of $18.30 and a 12-month high of $35.18.

Pinnacle Entertainment (NASDAQ:PNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $647.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.20 million. Pinnacle Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 3.16%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle Entertainment will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Pinnacle Entertainment by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,589,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,070,000 after buying an additional 11,582 shares during the period. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P raised its holdings in Pinnacle Entertainment by 88.9% in the second quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P now owns 2,472,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,396,000 after buying an additional 1,163,367 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Pinnacle Entertainment by 25.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,414,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,434,000 after buying an additional 489,400 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pinnacle Entertainment by 19.4% in the second quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,803,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,007,000 after buying an additional 292,448 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Pinnacle Entertainment by 49.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,194,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,287,000 after buying an additional 396,264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Entertainment Company Profile

Pinnacle Entertainment, Inc owns, develops, and operates casinos and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. It operates through Midwest, South, and West segments. As of February 28, 2018, the company owned and operated 16 gaming entertainment businesses located in Colorado, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

