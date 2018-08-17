Pier Capital LLC Raises Position in Alteryx Inc (AYX)

Pier Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) by 89.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 191,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,226 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $7,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 134.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 19,370 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 203,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,134,000 after acquiring an additional 70,971 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 166.8% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 43,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 27,009 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 48,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 23,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the 4th quarter worth about $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Dean Stoecker sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $1,338,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Rubin sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.28, for a total value of $333,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,751,739 shares of company stock valued at $92,968,166. 39.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AYX shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Alteryx from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Alteryx from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Alteryx from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Alteryx in a research note on Monday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.70.

AYX opened at $54.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -175.61 and a beta of -0.90. Alteryx Inc has a 52-week low of $18.64 and a 52-week high of $57.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 9.44% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $46.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Alteryx Inc will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer for data preparation, blending, and analytics that could be deployable in the cloud and on premise; Alteryx Server, a secure and scalable server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models to production; and Alteryx Analytics Gallery, a cloud-based collaboration offering that allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository.

