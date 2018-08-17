Pier Capital LLC Buys 26,004 Shares of LGI Homes Inc (LGIH)

Pier Capital LLC lifted its stake in LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 27.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,004 shares during the quarter. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $7,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tdam USA Inc. increased its position in shares of LGI Homes by 19.7% in the second quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 23,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,868 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,564,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LGI Homes by 238.2% in the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 27,512 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the first quarter valued at about $72,195,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its position in shares of LGI Homes by 19.6% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 263,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,578,000 after acquiring an additional 43,155 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LGI Homes stock opened at $55.82 on Friday. LGI Homes Inc has a 52 week low of $40.73 and a 52 week high of $81.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 15.32 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.80.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.22. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $419.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.52 million. sell-side analysts predict that LGI Homes Inc will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised LGI Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine downgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Wedbush set a $65.00 price target on LGI Homes and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. LGI Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, South Carolina, North Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, and Minnesota markets. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and townhomes, as well as move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

