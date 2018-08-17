Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) in a research note published on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $18.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DOC. TheStreet upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 6th. B. Riley raised their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Physicians Realty Trust has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.89.

NYSE DOC opened at $17.04 on Monday. Physicians Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.13 and a fifty-two week high of $19.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.45.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.22). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $106.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Physicians Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 2nd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.46%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DOC. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $304,000. HL Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $872,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $553,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $731,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 35.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,910,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,311,000 after purchasing an additional 763,414 shares during the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

