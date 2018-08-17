Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Shares Sold by NS Partners Ltd

NS Partners Ltd cut its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 219,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 63,201 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 387,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,752,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 12,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% in the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 293,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,406,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 20,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $41.42 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.32 and a fifty-two week high of $41.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $243.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.96.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 42.35%. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.32%.

In other Pfizer news, insider Laurie J. Olson sold 10,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $418,774.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,979,552. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Loretta V. Cangialosi sold 26,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $1,076,850.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 102,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,110,777.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 785,453 shares of company stock worth $29,937,357. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Morningstar set a $43.50 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.95.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

