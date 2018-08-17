Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Holdings Decreased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 912,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 50,757 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $32,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. 69.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $41.42 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.32 and a 12-month high of $41.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 42.35%. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.32%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PFE. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Pfizer to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Morningstar set a $45.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $45.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.95.

In related news, Director W Don Cornwell sold 5,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $190,117.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 25,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $1,013,115.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,055,462.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 785,453 shares of company stock valued at $29,937,357. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.