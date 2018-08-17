Petroquest Energy (PQUE) and Its Competitors Head to Head Contrast

Petroquest Energy (OTCMKTS: PQUE) is one of 167 public companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Petroquest Energy to related companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Petroquest Energy and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Petroquest Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00 Petroquest Energy Competitors 1694 7307 10819 357 2.49

As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 16.84%. Given Petroquest Energy’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Petroquest Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.2% of Petroquest Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.9% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.8% of Petroquest Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Petroquest Energy and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Petroquest Energy $108.29 million -$6.63 million -0.11 Petroquest Energy Competitors $9.22 billion $418.68 million 27.23

Petroquest Energy’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Petroquest Energy. Petroquest Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Petroquest Energy and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Petroquest Energy -2.87% N/A -2.23% Petroquest Energy Competitors 0.71% 2.59% 4.14%

Volatility & Risk

Petroquest Energy has a beta of 1.93, suggesting that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Petroquest Energy’s competitors have a beta of 0.78, suggesting that their average stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Petroquest Energy competitors beat Petroquest Energy on 12 of the 13 factors compared.

About Petroquest Energy

PetroQuest Energy, Inc. operates as an independent oil and gas company in Texas and Louisiana. The company acquires, explores for, develops, and operates oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2017, it had estimated proved reserves of 1.8 million barrels of oil; 19.4 billion cubic feet equivalent of natural gas liquids; and 125.4 billion cubic feet of natural gas. PetroQuest Energy, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

