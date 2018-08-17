PetroChina (PTR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “ADRs of PetroChina have increased 7.1% year to date, handily outperforming the stocks in this industry, which have collectively remained flat over the same period. The company recently bought stakes in two offshore oil concessions from ADNOC which is expected to optimize its asset portfolio along with boosting its revenues and profits. Being one of the two Chinese integrated oil firms, PetroChina is already well-positioned to capitalize on the country’s growing natural gas demand. However, the company's weak oil production growth prospects is an area of concern. A limited international operation and an ambitious investment program gives investors more reason to be cautious on the stock. Hence, while looking incrementally positive, PetroChina ADRs are expected to remain soft.”

PTR has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of PetroChina from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PetroChina from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.69 to $82.69 in a research report on Monday, May 28th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of PetroChina from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.35.

PTR opened at $72.78 on Monday. PetroChina has a 52 week low of $60.94 and a 52 week high of $85.02. The stock has a market cap of $137.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.89 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PetroChina during the 2nd quarter valued at about $315,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PetroChina during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,627,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of PetroChina by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of PetroChina during the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of PetroChina during the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

