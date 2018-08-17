Perion Network Ltd Common Stock’s (PERI) “Speculative Buy” Rating Reiterated at Taglich Brothers

Perion Network Ltd Common Stock (NASDAQ:PERI)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating restated by Taglich Brothers in a research report issued on Monday.
Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Perion Network Ltd Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.
Perion Network Ltd Common Stock stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.06. 2,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,367. Perion Network Ltd Common Stock has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $81.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.
About Perion Network Ltd Common Stock
Perion Network Ltd., a technology company, delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company develops digital advertising solutions to capture consumer attention and drive engagement, as well as delivers ads across a portfolio of Websites and mobile applications.
