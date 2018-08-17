Perion Network Ltd Common Stock’s (PERI) “Speculative Buy” Rating Reiterated at Taglich Brothers

Perion Network Ltd Common Stock (NASDAQ:PERI)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating restated by Taglich Brothers in a research report issued on Monday.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Perion Network Ltd Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Perion Network Ltd Common Stock stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.06. 2,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,367. Perion Network Ltd Common Stock has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $81.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Perion Network Ltd Common Stock by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,791,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after buying an additional 289,400 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Perion Network Ltd Common Stock by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 741,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 223,473 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Perion Network Ltd Common Stock during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Perion Network Ltd Common Stock by 228.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 128,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 89,588 shares in the last quarter. 11.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Perion Network Ltd Common Stock

Perion Network Ltd., a technology company, delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company develops digital advertising solutions to capture consumer attention and drive engagement, as well as delivers ads across a portfolio of Websites and mobile applications.

