Performance Food Group (PFGC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.07), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Performance Food Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Performance Food Group updated its FY19 guidance to $1.72-1.82 EPS.

NYSE PFGC opened at $33.75 on Friday. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $26.10 and a 12 month high of $39.45. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

In other news, insider George L. Holm sold 56,176 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $2,046,491.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,937 shares in the company, valued at $6,081,514.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Carol A. O’connell sold 6,939 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total transaction of $255,147.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,855,928.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,820 shares of company stock worth $3,738,453. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Loop Capital set a $43.00 target price on shares of Performance Food Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Friday, June 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Performance Food Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, such as meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as seafood products, shortenings and oils, baked goods, and salad dressings.

