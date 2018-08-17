People’s United Financial (PBCT) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.26

News coverage about People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) has been trending positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. People’s United Financial earned a media sentiment score of 0.26 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the bank an impact score of 46.7254531058435 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. BidaskClub lowered People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $21.50 price objective on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.19.

Shares of PBCT opened at $18.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.94. People’s United Financial has a 12 month low of $15.97 and a 12 month high of $20.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 23.24%. The firm had revenue of $396.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that People’s United Financial will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 1st were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 31st. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is 67.31%.

In other People’s United Financial news, VP Robert E. Trautmann sold 75,404 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $1,377,631.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 69,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

