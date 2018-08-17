Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (PFLT) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has $15.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It is a closed-end, externally managed and non-diversified investment company. Its investment objectives are to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in floating rate loans and other investments made to the United States middle-market companies. The firm provides first lien secured debt and other opportunistic financings (mezzanine, private high yield debt, preferred and common stock) to middle market sponsors and companies. Its investments may include equity features, such as direct investments in the equity securities of borrowers or warrants or options to buy a minority interest in a portfolio company. It has investments in various sectors, including aerospace and defense; consumer services; healthcare and pharmaceuticals, and others. The firm has a value-oriented, bottoms-up investment philosophy. Its investment activities are managed by the investment advisor, PennantPark Investment Advisers LLC. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PFLT. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in a research report on Friday, May 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, June 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.13.

Shares of NASDAQ PFLT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.61. The company had a trading volume of 699 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,962. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.55. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $14.65.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The asset manager reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 million. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 7.86%. equities research analysts predict that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.077 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 20th. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is presently 20.91%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 7,877 shares in the last quarter. 34.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. The Company is a closed-end, externally managed and non-diversified investment company. Its investment objectives are to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in floating rate loans and other investments made to the United States middle-market companies.

