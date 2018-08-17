Pengrowth Energy Corp (PGH) Receives Average Rating of “Sell” from Brokerages

Pengrowth Energy Corp (NYSE:PGH) (TSE:PGF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company.

PGH has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Pengrowth Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. AltaCorp Capital cut Pengrowth Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pengrowth Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Pengrowth Energy by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 378,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 80,065 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pengrowth Energy by 150.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 219,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 131,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pengrowth Energy by 1,160.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,192,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 2,018,639 shares in the last quarter. 14.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pengrowth Energy stock remained flat at $$0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.10. Pengrowth Energy has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $1.23.

About Pengrowth Energy

Pengrowth Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Nova Scotia provinces in Canada. The company explores for crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, shale gas, and natural gas liquids.

