Peel Hunt Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Hikma Pharmaceuticals (HIK)

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Wednesday. They presently have a GBX 1,160 ($14.80) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 34.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Numis Securities cut Hikma Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,560 ($19.90) price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,675 ($21.37) price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 997 ($12.72) price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,230.70 ($15.70).

Get Hikma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

HIK opened at GBX 1,775 ($22.64) on Wednesday. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of GBX 814.20 ($10.39) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,346 ($29.93).

In other Hikma Pharmaceuticals news, insider Sigurdur Olafsson purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,309 ($16.70) per share, for a total transaction of £261,800 ($333,971.17). Also, insider John J. Castellani purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,377 ($17.57) per share, with a total value of £13,770 ($17,566.02).

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment manufactures, markets, and sells generic injectable products for therapeutic categories, including anti-infective, anaesthetic, central nervous system (CNS), oncology, and pain management, as well as controlled substances and cardiovascular products.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.