Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Vesuvius (VSVS)

Vesuvius (LON:VSVS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Wednesday. They presently have a GBX 800 ($10.21) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 765 ($9.76). Peel Hunt’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.15% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vesuvius in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Investec upgraded shares of Vesuvius to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.29) price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Vesuvius from GBX 605 ($7.72) to GBX 665 ($8.48) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Vesuvius from GBX 725 ($9.25) to GBX 740 ($9.44) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Vesuvius from GBX 745 ($9.50) to GBX 760 ($9.70) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 688.33 ($8.78).

Shares of LON VSVS opened at GBX 610 ($7.78) on Wednesday. Vesuvius has a 12 month low of GBX 503.50 ($6.42) and a 12 month high of GBX 643.50 ($8.21).

Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported GBX 25.40 ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 24.70 ($0.32) by GBX 0.70 ($0.01).

About Vesuvius

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, melt shop refractories, coatings, filtration and gating systems, metallurgical and pouring control systems, feeding systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

