Park Hotels & Resorts (PK) Given Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.15

News articles about Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, Accern reports. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Park Hotels & Resorts earned a news impact score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.0657819233069 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

PK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.92 to $31.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.28.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

PK stock opened at $32.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $23.91 and a 12-month high of $33.14.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $731.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Park Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.87%.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is a leading lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 55 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 32,000 rooms located in prime United States and international markets with high barriers to entry.

Recommended Story: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.