Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Acquires New Holdings in Foundation Building Materials Inc (FBM)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 497,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,653,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 254.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,158 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Foundation Building Materials in the second quarter worth $174,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Foundation Building Materials in the second quarter worth $179,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Foundation Building Materials in the first quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Foundation Building Materials in the first quarter worth $268,000. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FBM stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $13.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.41. Foundation Building Materials Inc has a 12-month low of $11.03 and a 12-month high of $16.40. The company has a market capitalization of $565.34 million, a PE ratio of 46.00 and a beta of 0.29.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). Foundation Building Materials had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $605.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Foundation Building Materials Inc will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FBM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Foundation Building Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Foundation Building Materials in a report on Thursday, June 28th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Foundation Building Materials from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays set a $18.00 price target on Foundation Building Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.63.

Foundation Building Materials Company Profile

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Specialty Building Products and Mechanical Insulation. The Specialty Building Products segment distributes wallboard, metal framing, suspended ceiling system, and other products.

