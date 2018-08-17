Pangaea Logistics Solutions (PANL) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Finds

News coverage about Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Pangaea Logistics Solutions earned a coverage optimism score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the shipping company an impact score of 48.1184340114667 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,151. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $8.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 16th. The shipping company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $96.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.63 million. equities research analysts forecast that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PANL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.35.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, including grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

