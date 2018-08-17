Pan Orient Energy (POE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.03

Shares of Pan Orient Energy Corp. (CVE:POE) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.03 and last traded at C$1.04, with a volume of 10300 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.13.

Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 16th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Pan Orient Energy had a negative net margin of 2,055.56% and a negative return on equity of 5.12%.

About Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE)

Pan Orient Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It holds interests in the concession L53/48 located in west of Bangkok, Thailand; East Jabung production sharing contract located in South Sumatra, Indonesia; and 88 contiguous sections of heavy oil sands leases in the Sawn Lake Property located in the central Alberta Peace River Oil Sands area, Western Canada.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Pan Orient Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan Orient Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.