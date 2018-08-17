Pan American Silver (PAAS) Shares Down 5.2%

Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) dropped 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.62 and last traded at $15.73. Approximately 2,374,290 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,268,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.59.

PAAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Scotiabank cut shares of Pan American Silver from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.55.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.18.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $216.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.63 million. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 7.06%. equities research analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 17th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.45%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the second quarter worth $224,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the second quarter worth $297,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the first quarter worth $276,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 22.7% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 26.7% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 19,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 48.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Alamo Dorado, Huaron, Morococha, Manantial Espejo, and San Vicente mines.

