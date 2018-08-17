PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS) Receives $37.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.00.

PAGS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Friday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

NYSE PAGS traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.02. The stock had a trading volume of 51,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,138,305. PagSeguro Digital has a 52-week low of $24.57 and a 52-week high of $39.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the second quarter worth $191,000. Partner Investment Management L.P. increased its position in PagSeguro Digital by 76.1% during the second quarter. Partner Investment Management L.P. now owns 8,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter worth $253,000. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the second quarter worth $256,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter worth $270,000. 95.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

