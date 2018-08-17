PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $248.46 Million

Brokerages predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) will post sales of $248.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for PagSeguro Digital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $258.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $238.42 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 30th.

On average, analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will report full-year sales of $1.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $836.11 million to $1.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.32 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PagSeguro Digital.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Friday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PagSeguro Digital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.83.

PAGS traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.76. 2,681,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,135,108. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.95. PagSeguro Digital has a 12 month low of $24.57 and a 12 month high of $39.97.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Partner Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. Partner Investment Management L.P. now owns 8,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 12,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 2nd quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

