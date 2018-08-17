Owens-Illinois (OI) Receives Coverage Optimism Score of 0.11

News coverage about Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) has trended somewhat positive on Friday, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Owens-Illinois earned a daily sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the industrial products company an impact score of 47.6914427909744 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OI. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Owens-Illinois from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. TheStreet upgraded Owens-Illinois from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Owens-Illinois from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on Owens-Illinois from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Owens-Illinois from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.08.

OI opened at $17.39 on Friday. Owens-Illinois has a 12 month low of $16.22 and a 12 month high of $25.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.45.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Owens-Illinois had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. research analysts expect that Owens-Illinois will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens-Illinois Company Profile

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

