Ovid Therapeutics Inc (OVID) Director Douglas E. Williams Acquires 5,000 Shares

Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OVID) Director Douglas E. Williams bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.49 per share, for a total transaction of $32,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ OVID opened at $6.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.05. Ovid Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.59 and a fifty-two week high of $12.44.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.07. analysts anticipate that Ovid Therapeutics Inc will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spark Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 83.3% in the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 109.8% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 165.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 12,294 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 67.2% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 13,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors own 27.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OVID. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.

