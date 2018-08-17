Ovid Therapeutics Inc (OVID) Director Douglas E. Williams Acquires 5,000 Shares

Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OVID) Director Douglas E. Williams bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.49 per share, for a total transaction of $32,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ OVID opened at $6.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.05. Ovid Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.59 and a fifty-two week high of $12.44.
Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.07. analysts anticipate that Ovid Therapeutics Inc will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OVID. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.
About Ovid Therapeutics
Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.
