Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Sells 322,785 Shares of Intel Co. (INTC)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 48.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,884 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 322,785 shares during the quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $17,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goodman Financial Corp bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Northland Securities cut shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $47.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $228.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $34.38 and a 52 week high of $57.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The chip maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. Intel had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 27.33%. Intel’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.68%.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,213 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total transaction of $116,027.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,268 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,941.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 601 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total transaction of $28,661.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,950,664.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,065 shares of company stock worth $205,200. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

