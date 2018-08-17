Osisko gold royalties (OR) Given Media Sentiment Score of 0.25

News stories about Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Osisko gold royalties earned a coverage optimism score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the basic materials company an impact score of 46.7937111754229 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

OR traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.10. 17,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 571,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 7.78 and a quick ratio of 7.49. Osisko gold royalties has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $14.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.52.

Get Osisko gold royalties alerts:

Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $137.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.15 million. Osisko gold royalties had a positive return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 12.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 640.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Osisko gold royalties will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Osisko gold royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Osisko gold royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Osisko gold royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold and silver mine; and a silver stream on the Gibraltar mine, all located in Canada.

Read More: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Osisko gold royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko gold royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.