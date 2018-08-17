Oppenheimer Lowers Estee Lauder Companies (EL) Price Target to $148.00

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer from $170.00 to $148.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Estee Lauder Companies’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $4.46 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.95 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.55 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on EL. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $153.00 price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $142.77.

Shares of NYSE EL traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $135.17. 50,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,875,059. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $48.72 billion, a PE ratio of 38.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.62. Estee Lauder Companies has a 12 month low of $98.16 and a 12 month high of $158.80.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 3.9% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 369,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,364,000 after buying an additional 13,855 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 34.0% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 113,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,141,000 after buying an additional 28,689 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 33.4% during the first quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 164.4% during the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at $2,555,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products for face, eyes, lips, and nails, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

