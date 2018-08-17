Oppenheimer Analysts Give ADMA Biologics (ADMA) a $13.00 Price Target

Oppenheimer set a $13.00 price objective on ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) in a report released on Monday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for ADMA Biologics’ Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($1.43) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

ADMA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of ADMA Biologics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Monday, July 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group set a $10.00 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of ADMA Biologics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics to $7.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.50.

ADMA Biologics stock opened at $5.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 2.40. ADMA Biologics has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $6.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 119.34% and a negative return on equity of 112.98%. research analysts anticipate that ADMA Biologics will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ADMA Biologics news, CEO Adam S. Grossman bought 52,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.78 per share, with a total value of $249,998.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,527 shares in the company, valued at $155,479.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerrold B. Grossman bought 20,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.78 per share, with a total value of $100,002.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,473.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 78,222 shares of company stock valued at $373,901. 16.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 15,115 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 37,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 15,260 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. 37.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease.

