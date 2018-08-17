Ophthotech (OPHT) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.21

News headlines about Ophthotech (NASDAQ:OPHT) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ophthotech earned a news impact score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 47.1117566829043 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Ophthotech stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $2.39. 108,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,134. The stock has a market cap of $88.32 million, a P/E ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.31. Ophthotech has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $4.50.

Ophthotech (NASDAQ:OPHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. sell-side analysts expect that Ophthotech will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OPHT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ophthotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Chardan Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Ophthotech in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Ophthotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.67.

Ophthotech Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, for dry and wet forms of age-related macular degeneration, a disorder of the central portion of the retina known as the macula.

