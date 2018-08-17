Open Trading Network Achieves Market Cap of $2.16 Million (OTN)

Open Trading Network (CURRENCY:OTN) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One Open Trading Network token can now be bought for about $1.12 or 0.00017053 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, HitBTC, YoBit and Bit-Z. Open Trading Network has a total market capitalization of $2.16 million and $1,498.00 worth of Open Trading Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Open Trading Network has traded up 55.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005442 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003635 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015339 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000360 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00304404 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00164103 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000215 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00012447 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 33.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00039411 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Open Trading Network

Open Trading Network’s genesis date was October 2nd, 2017. Open Trading Network’s total supply is 82,630,002 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,936,809 tokens. Open Trading Network’s official website is otn.org . The Reddit community for Open Trading Network is /r/open_trading_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Open Trading Network’s official Twitter account is @OTNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Open Trading Network

Open Trading Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, HitBTC, YoBit, Bit-Z and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Trading Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Trading Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Open Trading Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

