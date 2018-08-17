OPCoinX (OPCX) Market Cap Hits $0.00

OPCoinX (CURRENCY:OPCX) traded down 13.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 17th. OPCoinX has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $1,139.00 worth of OPCoinX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OPCoinX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, OPCoinX has traded up 19.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004984 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003539 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015424 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000336 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00287765 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00157972 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000209 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00012186 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00033401 BTC.

OPCoinX Profile

OPCoinX’s total supply is 117,752,400 coins. OPCoinX’s official website is overpoweredcoin.com . OPCoinX’s official Twitter account is @OPCoin_official

OPCoinX Coin Trading

OPCoinX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OPCoinX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OPCoinX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OPCoinX using one of the exchanges listed above.

