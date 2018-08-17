Omnicell (OMCL) Given Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.16

News coverage about Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Omnicell earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 46.6133076020076 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

OMCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Omnicell from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Friday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Omnicell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.80.

Get Omnicell alerts:

OMCL stock opened at $64.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 356.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Omnicell has a 52-week low of $39.75 and a 52-week high of $65.55.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $188.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.80 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. analysts forecast that Omnicell will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Omnicell news, Director James T. Judson sold 5,000 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total transaction of $293,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,579.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jorge R. Taborga sold 17,644 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.77, for a total transaction of $1,036,937.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,643,063.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,845 shares of company stock valued at $4,660,212 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc provides automation and business analytics software solutions for medication and supply management in healthcare worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. It offers Omnicell Automated Dispensing Cabinets, a dispensing system, which automates the management and dispensing of medications; SinglePointe, a software product that controls medications; AnywhereRN, a software which remotely queue medications from automated dispensing cabinets; Omnicell Analytics and Pandora Analytics reporting and data analytics tools; and Anesthesia Workstation that manages anesthesia supplies and medications.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.