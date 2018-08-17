Olin Co. (OLN) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 36.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 286,616 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 162,516 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $8,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Olin by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 41,602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 14,310 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Olin by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,090,143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,130,000 after buying an additional 63,179 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in Olin by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 61,373 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 10,346 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Olin by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 853,838 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,946,000 after buying an additional 120,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Olin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,141,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John L. Mcintosh sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total value of $1,259,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,912,287.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OLN opened at $29.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.48. Olin Co. has a 12-month low of $27.68 and a 12-month high of $38.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 9.40%. research analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Olin announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to repurchase up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.77%.

OLN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Olin from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Olin from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine raised Olin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Nomura downgraded Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Olin from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Olin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, and potassium hydroxide.

