Old Second Bancorp Inc. (OSBC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

Several research firms have recently commented on OSBC. Sandler O’Neill restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th.

NASDAQ:OSBC opened at $15.50 on Friday. Old Second Bancorp has a one year low of $10.75 and a one year high of $16.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.18 million, a PE ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.67.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.07). Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 14.42%. research analysts forecast that Old Second Bancorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 26th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HRT Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 208.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 15,365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. The company accepts demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. It also offers revolving lines of credit for working capital; lending for capital expenditures on manufacturing equipment; lending to small business manufactures, service companies, medical and dental entities, and specialty contractors; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage loans, second mortgage loans, and home equity line of credit mortgages; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans, as well as student loans; and overdraft checking.

