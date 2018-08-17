OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,062 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM)

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 8.2% of OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 198.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. BTR Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.75. The stock had a trading volume of 15,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,748. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $47.42 and a twelve month high of $57.22.

