Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC (OZM) Insider Sells $28,292.00 in Stock

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC (NYSE:OZM) insider David Michael Levine sold 14,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $28,292.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:OZM traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.95. 183,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,530. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -212.11, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $975.65 million, a PE ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group (NYSE:OZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). Och-Ziff Capital Management Group had a net margin of 0.44% and a negative return on equity of 341.23%. The business had revenue of $104.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.12 million. research analysts expect that Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 10th. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.69%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Searle & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 155,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group by 125.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,958 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 232,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 59,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.24% of the company’s stock.

OZM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Och-Ziff Capital Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded Och-Ziff Capital Management Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Och-Ziff Capital Management Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Company Profile

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services for its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

