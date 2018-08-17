Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Reduces Stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lowered its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 5.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 179,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 10,089 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group makes up about 3.5% of Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $39,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth $110,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 65.5% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth $151,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth $161,000. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $292.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine cut Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $273.41.

Shares of NYSE:GS traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $233.10. 12,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,236,915. The stock has a market cap of $86.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 12 month low of $214.64 and a 12 month high of $275.31.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The investment management company reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.32. The company had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 15.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.95 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.19%.

In other news, insider David M. Solomon sold 8,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total transaction of $2,019,464.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Solomon sold 8,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.08, for a total value of $1,945,294.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

