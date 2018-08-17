Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Invests $28.61 Million in Qurate Retail Inc Series A (QRTEA)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,348,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,607,000. Qurate Retail Inc Series A comprises about 2.5% of Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QRTEA. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the first quarter worth approximately $13,749,000. S&CO Inc. bought a new position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the first quarter worth approximately $15,650,000. High Pointe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the first quarter worth approximately $549,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the first quarter worth approximately $27,863,000. Finally, Waldron LP bought a new position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the first quarter worth approximately $619,000. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Qurate Retail Inc Series A alerts:

Qurate Retail Inc Series A stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.71. 18,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,764,245. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.34. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a 12-month low of $20.15 and a 12-month high of $29.11.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 10.97%. equities analysts expect that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QRTEA. Zacks Investment Research cut Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine cut Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in a research note on Monday, May 28th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.49.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A Company Profile

Qurate Retail Group, Inc markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Websites, and mobile applications. The company's Websites offers home, apparel, beauty, accessories, jewelry, and electronics products. It also operates as an online retailer of women's, children's, and men's apparel, and children's merchandise; and home, beauty, and personalized products, as well as retails its products through catalogs, and retail and outlet stores.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRTEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Inc Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail Inc Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.