Obalon Therapeutics (OBLN) versus Hill-Rom (HRC) Financial Contrast

Obalon Therapeutics (NYSE: HRC) and Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Hill-Rom pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Obalon Therapeutics does not pay a dividend. Hill-Rom pays out 20.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hill-Rom has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Obalon Therapeutics and Hill-Rom, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Obalon Therapeutics 0 2 3 0 2.60 Hill-Rom 0 3 6 0 2.67

Obalon Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $7.80, suggesting a potential upside of 358.82%. Hill-Rom has a consensus price target of $100.29, suggesting a potential upside of 5.98%. Given Obalon Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Obalon Therapeutics is more favorable than Hill-Rom.

Profitability

This table compares Obalon Therapeutics and Hill-Rom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Obalon Therapeutics -205.20% -72.76% -46.80% Hill-Rom 8.19% 20.54% 6.69%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.8% of Obalon Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.7% of Hill-Rom shares are held by institutional investors. 17.9% of Obalon Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Hill-Rom shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Obalon Therapeutics and Hill-Rom’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Obalon Therapeutics $9.91 million 3.06 -$34.76 million ($2.08) -0.82 Hill-Rom $2.74 billion 2.29 $133.60 million $3.86 24.52

Hill-Rom has higher revenue and earnings than Obalon Therapeutics. Obalon Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hill-Rom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Obalon Therapeutics has a beta of -2.81, indicating that its stock price is 381% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hill-Rom has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hill-Rom beats Obalon Therapeutics on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Obalon Therapeutics Company Profile

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc., a vertically integrated medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat obese and overweight people by facilitating weight loss. It offers the Obalon balloon system designed to provide weight loss in obese patients. Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It provides medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, bariatric patient beds, lifts and other devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and communications technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment. The company also offers patient monitoring and diagnostics products, such as blood pressure, physical assessment, vital signs monitoring, diagnostic cardiopulmonary, diabetic retinopathy screening, and thermometry products; and respiratory health products, including Vest, VitalCough, MetaNeb, and Monarch systems to assist patients in the mobilization of retained blockages. In addition, it provides surgical solutions products comprising surgical tables, lights, and pendants; positioning devices for use in shoulder, hip, spinal, and lithotomy surgeries; platform-neutral positioning accessories; and operating room surgical safety and accessory products, such as scalpels and blades, light handle systems, skin markers, and other disposable products. The company sells and rents its products to acute and extended care facilities through direct sales force and distributors; and directly to patients in the home, as well as sells its products to primary care facilities through distributors. Further, it offers diagnostic cardiology devices, to serve the continuum of clinical care, from acute care to primary care, and clinical research organizations. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

