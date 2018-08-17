Nymox Pharmaceutical (NYMX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.53

Shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp (NASDAQ:NYMX) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.53 and last traded at $2.76, with a volume of 17222 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.98.

Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,283,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 23,444 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 157.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 71,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 43,673 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 648.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 50,792 shares during the period. 6.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease.

